Arburg Freeformer 300-3X to make Asia market debut at TCT Asia

× Expand Produktion, Werkhalle, Halle, Industrie

German injection moulding leader Arburg will bring its Freeformer 300-3X additive manufacturing system to the Asian market for the first time at TCT Asia 2020.

The Shanghai event, which returns for its sixth year on 19-21 February, will feature live demonstrations of the 300-3X 3D printing functional parts with a combination of hard and soft properties and support structure.

The large format system made its debut at Formnext last year and leverages the ARBURG Plastic Freeforming (APF) process with a larger build volume (up to 234 x 134 x 230 millimetres) and higher temperatures within the build chamber up to 200 degrees Celsius.

"We are proud to present our large Freeformer 300-3X in Asia for the first time," Lukas Pawelczyk, Head of Freeformer Sales at Arburg, said. "We have also put together a wide variety of components to demonstrate the entire range of the Arburg Plastic Freeforming process to trade visitors."

Zhao Tong, Managing Director of the Arburg organisations in China, added: "Interest in our unique APF process is so high on the Chinese market that we are now cooperating with trading partners to sell our Freeformer. We are expecting great interest and many concrete project enquiries in 2020, similar to our trade fair premiere last year."

In addition to the 300-3X, a Freeformer 200-3X with two discharge units will also be shown, processing semi-crystalline materials.

Versatility will be a key theme on the booth as Arburg plans to showcase the wide range of materials the APF process can work with from super soft original TPE for items such as sealed bellows, or fibre-reinforced plastics for custom medical devices like orthotics. Arburg also promises “entirely new innovations in the world of additive manufacturing” in the form of strain gauges made from soft TPU with carbon elements and embedded LEDs. These two-component functional parts are said to be both flexible and electrically conductive.

Visitors to TCT Asia can find out more on booth E25, Hall W5 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). To attend, register here.