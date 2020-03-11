New dates announced for Med-Tech Innovation Expo

Rapid News Group has announced the Med-Tech Innovation Expo 2020 has been rescheduled to 29th-30th September following the Coronavirus outbreak.

With global concern regarding COVID-19 escalating, and after monitoring the situation closely and consulting with exhibitors and partners, the organisers have determined it is in the best interest of all parties to postpone the medical design and manufacturing technology event, originally scheduled to take place next month.

The latest developments have significantly increased the concerns of participating companies about the health of their employees. Rapid News Group has the same concerns, having health and safety of exhibitors, visitors, partners and staff as a number one priority.

The new dates mean the event will now coincide with group's leading 3D printing and additive manufacturing event TCT 3Sixty, and Interplas, the UK's No.1 plastics show. Working in conjunction with the NEC and in close consultation with exhibitors and partners, Rapid News Group are confident that these new dates will deliver an excellent alternative timing, offering clarity to exhibitors and visitors.

Duncan Wood, CEO Rapid News Group said: "In unprecedented and extremely fast moving circumstances we have to make a very difficult decision to postpone our event until September. We are aware that this decision will require industry professionals, exhibitors, partners​ and visitors​ to reschedule their attendance, which will have an impact on their organisations, as it will for ​Rapid News Group. We are grateful that given the current situation everyone involved has understood and supported our decision."