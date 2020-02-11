Samuel reinforces position in additive manufacturing with 100% acquisition of Burloak

Canada-based metal manufacturing company Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, has today announced the acquisition of all remaining shares of additive manufacturing (AM) firm Burloak Technologies.

Samuel first acquired a minority stake in the company back in 2017 in a bid to move into the AM market and reinforce its position as a leader in metals. With the acquisition now complete, Samuel has appointed its Chief Commercial Officer Simon Walls to the position of President of Burloak Technologies, while Peter Adams, previously Burloak's President and Co-founder, has been named Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer.

"Our early belief in the transformative potential of additive manufacturing is paying off," stated Colin Osborne, Samuel's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The rapid development of this team, its relationships with many of the world's most innovative companies and the reputation it is developing as AM experts, reinforces the exciting future we see for additive manufacturing over the long term."

With over a decade of experience in the AM field, Burloak designs, prototypes, and develops production parts for companies in the space, aerospace, automotive and industrial markets through a range of in-house additive technologies including direct metal laser sintering, electron beam melting, direct energy deposition, binder jet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering and fused deposition modelling.

"We are proud of the progress we've made to rapidly scale Burloak Technologies into an industry leader in a very short time," said Peter Adams, Burloak's Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "As more companies begin to fully leverage this technology, we will see additive take off in a number of end markets. With Samuel's continued support, Burloak is uniquely positioned to remain at the forefront of that growth."