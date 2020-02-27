Xerox hires Tali Rosman as Vice President, 3D Business

Xerox Tali Rosman Tali Rosman, Xerox's new VP of 3D Business

Print solutions giant Xerox has announced the appointment of Tali Rosman as Vice President of its additive manufacturing-focused 3D Business.

Rosman previously served as Head of Product Strategy and Operations at 3D printing leader Stratasys and most recently, held the role of Vice President and Head of Business Operations for the Americas at software solutions company NICE. In her new position as Xerox's VP of 3D Business, Rosman will report to the company's Chief Technology Officer Naresh Shanker.

“3D is the most advanced of our five new innovation pillars in terms of bringing systems to market and generating revenue,” said Shanker. “This requires a leader who thinks differently and can drive strategy as we move toward a commercial release of our liquid metal printer later this year. Given Tali’s extensive knowledge of the 3D industry, I am confident she is the right person to advance our program in 2020 and beyond.”

Xerox made a play for the 3D printing market last year with the acquisition of New York-based father-son metal AM start-up, Vader Systems and its Magnet-o-Jet liquid metal additive manufacturing technology. Since then, the company has been developing solutions for high speed plastics printing, showcased in a new printing nozzle concept back at Formnext in November. Now Xerox is working on optimising its metal technology for commercialisation later this year.

Speaking about her new role, Rosman commented: “Being part of the team transforming and revitalising this marquee brand is a unique opportunity. I’m excited to see how Xerox becomes the leader in the 3D printing industry, helping 3D printing cross the chasm from prototyping to manufacturing.”