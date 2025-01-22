Myoelectric Bionic Hands for Prosthetics & Humanoid Robotics

Expand TCT

The practice of 3D printing prosthetics has expanded significantly within the past few years due to several factors. Most notably, immediate patient access to cost-effective, custom designs. Alt-Bionics, robotics engineering company in San Antonio, TX, has embraced a similar approach by engineering bionic hands for humans and humanoid robots that leverage the design benefits of 3D printing and more specifically, the mechanical properties of Nylon PA 12. Conventionally, bionic hands are too complex for injection molding and individual finger digits are too expensive to replace. Collaborating with a 3D printing contract manufacturer, Alt-Bionics is able to produce myoelectric bionic hands on-demand and continue innovating for better patient outcomes.

Learning objectives:

Explore the bionic hand engineering landscape and recent developments

Discover 3D printed PA 12 mechanical properties as it relates to high impact, flexural strength and dimensional tolerances

Learn about Alt-Bionics' myoelectric embedded sensor technology & solution for finger digit modularity

Ryan Saavedra, CEO and founder, Alt-Bionics

CEO and Founder of Alt-Bionics, Ryan holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from University of Texas at San Antonio with a dual focus in Control Systems and Electromyographic Interfaces. Alt-Bionics is the realization of his vision for a brighter, technologically centered future. Ryan has spent over six years immersed in the bionics sector and has a strong understanding of the industry's nuances and potential. He has melded his technical expertise with a passion for harnessing technology to improve the lives of others. In his spare time, Ryan enjoys rock climbing, tinkering, cooking, and watching movies.

Daniel Baker, Application Engineer at Endeavor 3D

Daniel Baker has spent his career in additive manufacturing and is a passionate believer that these technologies will disrupt and positively impact the future of manufacturing. Baker’s experience in contract manufacturing, part identification, and process optimization makes him a key component to the Endeavor 3D commitment to quality. Baker is responsible for the Plastics Program, managing strategy, planning, and execution.

Laura Griffiths | Head of Content | TCT Group

Laura serves as Head of Content across The TCT Group’s print and digital content including editorial insights, podcasts and live events from the TCT Group's international portfolio. Laura has 10 years of experience reporting daily on the latest additive manufacturing news, industries and user stories, exploring everything from pertinent industry challenges to end-use applications and the people behind them. Laura is also a Women in 3D Printing Ambassador.