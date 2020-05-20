Additive Manufacturing For Production 2020 Survey Report

The Additive Manufacturing for Production survey conducted by TCT Magazine in association with Altair set out to understand the community’s desire and readiness for the much-promised land of series production using additive technologies.

The report surveyed over 150 professionals in industries as diverse as Aerospace to Ultrasonics. The survey asked them a set of ten questions about their activities, drivers and challenges in AM production.

Some of the results, like 88% responding that they use AM for prototyping, are unsurprising but the amount of participants who planned on using AM for production purposes within five years was a staggering 93%.

The report, produced by TCT's Head of Content Daniel O'Connor, will be free to access on TCT's Issuu Channel from June 1. However for early access simply subscribe to tctmagazine.com's new push notification services. Those who have already subscribed to the push notification service will have a link pushed out to them and those that subscribe now will receive the link automatically.