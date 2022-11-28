109 MakerVerse CEO on building 'the Amazon for 3D printing'

On this week's episode of Additive Insight, MakerVerse CEO & Managing Director Markus Seibold joins as our latest Executive Interview guest.

Laura Griffiths speaks to Seibold about providing a one-stop shop for additive manufacturing (AM), impact on supply chain, and AM lessons learned from Siemens Energy, a prolific adopter of industrial 3D printing from which MakerVerse was funded as a joint venture initiative alongside ZEISS.

Describing how MakerVerse was founded, Seibold said: "Siemens Energy has gotten really deep and really good [at] metal powder bed fusion for high temperature applications for gas turbines. This was the real sweet spot. When I left, early 2022, there were more than 200 people now working on additive and the company overall has more than 50 metal powder bed fusion printers installed in our global Siemens Energy network. […] There is the saying ‘when you have a hammer, then everything looks like a nail’ and what happened at Siemens Energy, we looked at every potential component like a metal powder bed fusion, high-temperature AM component.

"The reason Siemens initially started to think about MakerVerse was that there was a need for a second pillar in the strategy. To fulfil a few requirements, it should give Siemens Energy access to a whole array of different additive manufacturing technologies and materials that the company didn't have in its own very deep footprint. Number two, it should do that at industrial-grade quality so that Siemens Energy really could take prototypes all the way to a certified spare part. And number three, it should support specifically the on-demand nature of non-plannable prototypes, of unsteady spare parts. And with those three requirements - one-stop shop, industrial grade quality and on-demand manufacturing - the idea was created to turn this into a digital platform model. It's intended to be something like the Amazon for industrial 3D printing."

Learn more about 3D printing with DuraForm PAx Black and DuraForm PAx Natural (SLS) from our episode sponsor 3D Systems.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher