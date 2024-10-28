206 'There is no lack of data' - Interspectral CEO on building the tools to visualise and analyse AM data

Expand TCT

On this weeks’ episode of Additive Insight, we’re joined by Isabelle Hachette, CEO at Interspectral, a Swedish technology company specialising in 3D visualisation and data fusion, with a focus on additive manufacturing.

Interspectral’s AM Explorer software enables monitoring and analysis of process data for metal 3D printing technologies – having undergone deep integration to provide easy integration and access for 60-70 % of all the systems on the AM market – and aims to deliver higher levels of precision, quality, and efficiency.

On this episode, Isabelle discusses the unique challenges AM presents around quality assurance, the need for quality control solutions as the technology continues its path to production, and why collaboration will help drive that adoption further.

