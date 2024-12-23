214 AM in 2024: Bankruptcies, mergers and increased investment from automotive, aerospace & defence

Expand TCT ADDITIVE INSIGHT TCT - 1

On the final Additive Insight episode of the year, TCT Head of Content Laura Griffiths and Group Content Manager Sam Davies get together to discuss the biggest trends and developments in AM over the last 12 months.

The additive manufacturing industry this year has once again seen many companies struggle in the context of macro economic trends, with M&A, lay-offs and bankruptcies often dominating the headlines. But there has also been many reasons to be cheerful, with incremental technology advancements, emerging application stories, and continued investment in the sector from key vertical markets.

As 2024 draws to a close, the TCT content team take a little over an hour to provide insight and analysis on the year's biggest developments.

They discuss:

Why Nano Dimension is acquiring both Desktop Metal & markforged, as well as the pressure Nano faces from a vocal shareholder.

BMW's successful application of additive manufacturing, with more than 400,000 parts now being 3D printed per year.

The rise, fall and rise again of Shapeways as two of the original co-founders revive the brand in the wake of its bankruptcy this summer.

Increased investment in the aerospace and defence sectors, with the likes of GKN Aerospace and GE Aerospace pumping tens and hundreds of millions into its AM efforts.

Forward AM's insolvency filing and where the company goes next.

And their personal highlights covering the AM sector.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

This episode was recorded before six Nano Dimension directors resigned and Shapeways' acquisition of Thangs from Physna, Inc.