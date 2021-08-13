68 Additive Insight: SLM Solutions CEO discusses Free Float 3D printing

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, TCT Head of Content Laura Griffiths is joined by Sam O’Leary, CEO at metal additive manufacturing company SLM Solutions.

With around 650 machines installed globally, the selective laser melting pioneer’s technology has been adopted everywhere from optimised metal components at Bugatti to landing gear at bizjet. But for this episode, we caught up with Sam to chat about SLM’s latest development – Free Float – a new technology that promises to deliver on the design freedom’s afforded by additive through “support-free” 3D printing.

We also talk about the NXG XII 600 machine, a huge system launched last year equipped with 12-lasers, the latest applications, and how this most recent development could accelerate the adoption of additive in production.

On the potential impact of Free Float, O'Leary said: "This is night and day in regards to printing, it should absolutely be the default way that you think about your designs and ultimately, serial production. Because everybody wants faster builds, everybody wants more design freedom. And of course, everybody wants less post processing. So [there are], of course, a number of benefits that this software can add to our customers."

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Join us at TCT 3Sixty, the event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing intelligence, on 28-30th September at NEC, Birmingham, UK, to see AM technology in action and learn from experts and end-users in our CPD-certified conference. Register now for free.