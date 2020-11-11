SLM Solutions launches new metal 3D printer equipped with 12 lasers

× Expand SLM Solutions' new NXG XII 600 additive manufacturing system.

Metal 3D printing leader SLM Solutions has today launched its most productive additive manufacturing system to date in the form of a new selective laser melting machine equipped with an impressive 12 1KW lasers.

Doing away with the company’s traditional naming conventions, the NXG XII 600 is a large industrial system boasting a square build envelope of 600 x 600 x 600 mm that’s said to be 20 times faster than a single laser system thanks to its simultaneous multi-laser capabilities and a new zoom function which promises optimal productivity and reliability.

We'll have more info on this new system in a Q&A coming later this week but for now, here's what you need to know:

Said to have been built from the ground up for serial production, particularly across automotive and aerospace industries, the NXG XII 600 is said to benefit from “radically improved” laser time in the build process with a new compact optic system based on a tailor-made laser scanning system that facilitates large overlap. With the new zoom function, all 12 optics provide spot size definition through a double lens system, enabling customers to choose between different spot sizes in the focal plane and boost build rates up to 1000 cc/h.

Describing the machine as “a revolution in industrial manufacturing,” Sam O’Leary, COO at SLM Solutions commented: “Up until now, the limit had been considered to be that of a quad laser system – what we deliver here with 12kW of installed laser power is truly ground-breaking and a major step forward, not just for additive manufacturing, but for manufacturing in general. The potential cost reduction and productivity gains that this machine offers you means for the first time in the history of additive manufacturing, you can have true serial production fully integrated into your supply chain.”

SLM Solutions has also added a new gas-flow setup along with an optimised chamber design and its patented sinter-wall technology. The machine also features SLM’s patented bi-directional recoating technology, which has been redesigned to be more compact and gas-flow optimised. There’s also a new thermal concept which is said to reduce drifts to a minimum and allow customers to print seamless parts stitched together with up to 12 lasers.

Automated features including a build cylinder exchange, build start, and external preheating and depowder stations have been developed to allow easier integration into production environments. The machine is being made available with two powder handling options including a gravity-based and vacuum-based solution, both said to keep downtime to a minimum.

