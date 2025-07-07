228 DEEP Manufacturing CEO Peter Richards on deploying WAAM for a subsea world first

Expand TCT

For our latest Executive Interview on the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Peter Richards, CEO of DEEP Manufacturing.

DEEP Manufacturing is a UK-based advanced manufacturing specialist, and a division of DEEP, a company developing next-generation underwater pressure vessels for subsea human habitats.

The company specialises in the application of wire arc additive manufacturing for complex large-scale structural parts in offshore, defence, maritime, energy, and aviation sectors, and has developed its own six arm robotic additive manufacturing platform - the HexBot.

On this episode, Peter discusses how the HexBot is pushing the boundaries of metal part production, the crucial role of standards in developing pressure vessels for human occupancy, and delivering a world first for subsea exploration.

This episode of Additive Insight is sponsored by ASTM International's Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence. Visit the AM CoE website for more information.

