231 Lumas Polymers CEO Luke Rodgers on the strategic acquisition of Jabil engineered material assets

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Lumas Polymers CEO Luke Rodgers.

Rodgers has worked in the additive manufacturing space for more than 15 years, serving roles related to materials development at Stratasys and later Jabil.

A few years into his stint at Jabil, the company launched a business dedicated to the development of specialized materials for a range of polymer 3D printing processes. Jabil Engineered Materials would go on to launch products such as the patented polyketone 5000 powder, but this year was the subject of an acquisition by Lumas Polymers.

Purchasing patents, technical capabilities, expertise and equipment, Lumas Polymers is now set up to continue what Jabil Engineered Materials started, with Rodgers at the helm.

Throughout our conversation, Rodgers reflects on the achievements of Jabil Engineered Materials, explains why Jabil sold the business to Lumas Polymers, and what we can expect from the company’s product portfolio.

Rodgers also provides a temperature check on the AM industry and shares his vision for Lumas Polymers.

