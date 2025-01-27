216 Marleen Vogelaar & Jules Witte on saving the Shapeways brand & what comes next

Expand TCT

On this episode of the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by Shapeways CEO Marleen Vogelaar and COO Jule Witte.

Six months ago, the pair were part of a new management team that set about rescuing the Shapeways business in the Netherlands after the company filed for bankruptcy.

As they join us on the Additive Insight podcast, they explain why they felt compelled to step in to save the business, how they went about it, and the services Shapeways is able to offer today as a result.

They also discuss the importance of obtaining the Shapeways brand, acquiring the Thangs 3D file sharing platform, and their vision for the company moving forward.

