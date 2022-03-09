ALUMINIUM World Trade Fair and Conference – Join our mission by sharing your vision

27 – 29 September 2022 at the Exhibition Center Düsseldorf

ALUMINIUM in Düsseldorf is the world's leading trade fair for the entire aluminium industry and its most important application industries. Every two years, the trade fair presents the entire value chain around the material - this is where the major international players meet the most exciting young companies in the industry.

The exhibition focuses on solutions for automotive, mechanical engineering, building and construction, aerospace, electronics, packaging and transportation. In 2022, the fair will be dominated by current focus topics in which aluminium plays a decisive and forward-looking role: New Mobility, Sustainability, Digitalization, Additive and Digital Manufacturing, and Building and Construction.

In 2022, the show will also feature a dedicated plaza for startups, as well as the Innovation Plaza Additive & Digital Manufacturing. Also new this year is the Innovation Plaza Sustainability & Recycling, where aluminium will be showcased as an ideal material for Circular Economy. In 2022, ALUMINIUM will again be accompanied by a top-class conference, where experts from industry and science will inform and discuss the latest developments and trends in the aluminium industry.

In the various Speakers Corners, exhibitors will present their latest solutions and technologies, including on lightweight technologies, e-mobility and additive manufacturing. As the industry's most important platform, ALUMINIUM Düsseldorf brings together producers, processors, end users and technology suppliers along the entire value chain from more than 100 countries.