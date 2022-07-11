TechMed 3D releases new SNAP 3D scanning solution

× Expand Fraunhofer IWM 3D printed insole With a combination of different structures in an insole, localized rigidity is digitally adjustable.

TechMed 3D, a provider of software measuring solutions for the human body, has announced the launch of its new technology, SNAP. SNAP is a powerful mobile automatic processing software for human body 3D acquisition and measurement, and TechMed hopes that it will revolutionise how clinicians practice medicine.

The solution, which is 100% mobile, allows users to scan, visualise, and obtain measurements for plantar surfaces. Once processed the files can be exported from their phone in one simple step. Currently, the tool only targets insoles.

The new technology allows for more data in a single scan through its two scanning modes: plantar surfaces and foam boxes, which is said to save time and money for users.

TechMed has integrated other features that will save users time by enabling automatic measurements and file reconstruction directly on a mobile phone. Like MSoft+, the file is reconstructed automatically on the device and basic automatic measurements can be easily obtained.

Users can purchase their scans directly from the app, this avoids visiting the TechMed website to purchase tokens. Once the scan has been completed, users can upload their file to unlock the in-app purchase.

The new software from TechMed 3D aims to better serve the orthotics market on-the-go, and the company says professionals are already benefitting from greater mobility while using SNAP.

The app is currently available on the Apple App Store, for iPhone owners with TrueDepth camera technology.

