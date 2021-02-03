3D Systems to expand South Carolina HQ by 100,000 square feet

× Expand 3D Systems HQ

3D Systems has announced an expansion of its South Carolina headquarters that will see the addition of 100,000 square feet in space.

The company has been operating out of this facility since 2005, having been founded in California by Chuck Hull who established the company as a vehicle that would bring to market his Stereolithography 3D printing technology. After more than 30 years, the company now has around 25 locations around the world with more than 2,000 employees, but sees the expansion of its HQ as a significant part of its growth.

According to a company press release, 3D Systems will consolidate its materials manufacturing, quality and logistics operations at the Rock Hill campus to make space for new and expanded materials development laboratories which will ‘improve operational efficiencies, accelerate solution development and reduce time to market.’ The company also intends to make more room for customer collaboration and training, as well as expand its advanced manufacturing capacity for metal and polymer components. This, the company believes, will better enable 3D Systems and its customers to develop applications that ‘address the distinct market needs’ of its user base.

“While 3D Systems is a global company, our headquarters in South Carolina has been its centre for many years. This expansion of our Rock Hill campus allows us to bring together key elements of the business to gain efficiencies and to accelerate innovation and customer adoption of additive manufacturing on an industrial scale,” commented 3D Systems CEO Jeff Graves. “Through our restructuring and investment activities, we will bring new jobs to the area over the next five years which will contribute to the economic development of Rock Hill and South Carolina. The combination of state-of-the-art facilities; renowned hardware, materials and software; and our leadership in application knowledge will be a catalyst for us to take our innovation to new heights – providing additive manufacturing solutions for specific, high-value applications in growing markets.”

The expansion is said to be part of the restructuring plan that 3D Systems announced last year, which also saw its workforce reduced by around 20%. Set to be complete in early 2022, 3D Systems says the expansion of its HQ will add more than 50 new jobs in South Carolina over the next five years.

“I’m pleased that 3D Systems is expanding their presence in our State,” commented Senator Lindsey Graham. “As a leader in additive manufacturing, they provide solutions that are enabling manufacturers in the US, as well as globally, to transform how they create products. This is driving innovation and helping raise our country’s competitiveness as a manufacturing powerhouse. I’m impressed by 3D Systems’ growth, fuelled by the innovation that these investments will continue to support. I look forward to 3D Systems’ success for many years to come.”

