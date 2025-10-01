3D Systems to divest Oqton & 3DXpert software platforms

3D Systems has divested its Oqton Manufacturing Operating System and 3DXpert metal 3D printing software platforms.

As part of a strategic decision to focus development efforts on its proprietary 3D Sprint software solution, designed to prepare and optimise CAD data for polymer additive manufacturing systems, 3D Systems has agreed a deal to sell the products to Hubb Global Holdings, a strategic investment group.

According to 3D Systems, the move reflects its commitment to 'driving innovation and delivering differentiated value through its core technologies.' The company believes that transitioning the technology-agnostic software platforms to an independent software developer will 'further accelerate OEM adoption of additive manufacturing' and 'foster the standardisation needed to transform the manufacturing landscape for metal printing.'

Hubb Global Holdings has signed a definitive agreement to acquire both platforms and has suggested it will significantly expand the core capabilities of both products, while also strengthening sales and service infrastructure. The transaction is set to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. Oqton MOS will operate under Hubb Global Holdings as an independent provider of printer-agnostic enterprise software that will enable the rapid integration of intelligent, cost-effective metal additive manufacturing into customers’ factories. The same approach will be taken with 3DXpert, whether it is incorporated into the Oqton MOS or provided to customers as a standalone platform. 3DXpert will continue to be incorporated into 3D Systems' metal additive manufacturing portfolio, with 3D Systems set to partner with Hubb to develop new component applications enabled by the software.

“Our Company is focused on enabling customers to fully leverage the advantages of additive manufacturing in their production environment,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO of 3D Systems. “We make this possible by providing fully integrated additive manufacturing solutions comprising 3D printing hardware, materials, software, and services to customers worldwide. We believe it’s critical to continue to invest in R&D to drive innovation in all elements of our solutions—focusing these investments where they can make the biggest impact for our customers and shareholders.

“By concentrating our internal software development resources on advancing 3D Sprint, and continuing to support our unique application development across both polymer and metal printing solutions, with the later utilizing the 3DXpert platform that will continue to evolve under Hubb Global Holdings’ ownership, we can best leverage both of these market-leading software systems to solve the most critical customer needs in both polymer and metal solutions. In addition, we are confident that, with the backing of Hubb Global Holdings, Oqton MOS will continue on its path to become the Manufacturing OS of choice for 3D printing, and that 3DXpert will expand upon the unmatched technical foundation it has established with customers, and several other OEMs alike.

“This transaction enables 3D Systems to be well-positioned for the future, with a comprehensive solution portfolio to support high reliability customers in production environments, supported by a sustainable R&D investment strategy for the future.”

3D Systems has offered the 3DXpert solution since acquiring Cimatron in a 97 million USD deal in 2015, while Oqton has been part of its offering since an 180 million USD acquisition deal in 2021.