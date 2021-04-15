AMT bio-renewable post-processing consumable research to be fast tracked with Innovate UK grant

× Expand AMT TPU

AMT has received an £87,000 grant from Innovate UK to support the development of a bio-renewable consumable for the post-processing of thermoplastic elastomer parts.

The £87,000 has been awarded to AMT via Innovate UK’s Sustainable Innovation competition and will allow the post-processing company to fast track its research and development efforts. Currently being used for prototyping, AMT expects the next-generation consumable to be globally available in Q2 of 2021.

AMT’s new green consumable is dedicated to TPU and other elastomer materials. It will be used in the company’s patented Chemical Vapor Smoothing process, which allows users to seal surfaces for highly regulated applications, improve mechanical properties and enhance the aesthetics of printed parts.

“Developing sustainable solutions that further the industrialisation of additive manufacturing is our primary focus at AMT, and we’ve already proven that with our PostPro Chemical Vapor Smoothing technology,” commented Dr Konstantin Rybalcenko, Global Head of R&D at AMT. “By utilising the Innovate UK Sustainability funding to develop this new consumable for elastomers, we’re furthering the capabilities of our technology in an even more sustainable way for our customers. We look forward to working with OEM industrial partners to implement this next generation consumable into 3D printing factories across the globe.”

Innovate UK’s Sustainable Innovation competition was set-up to support UK industry as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to grow business and industries through the creation of new opportunities.

