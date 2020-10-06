Anisoprint unveils Desktop Anisoprinting offering with new materials, printing profiles & training course

× Expand Anisoprint

Anisoprint has announced the launch of its Desktop Anisoprinting offering, which sees its smaller format composite 3D printing platforms packaged with Polymaker filaments, verified printing profiles and training courses.

The company has made the decision to group its expertise and experience with Polymaker’s material proficiencies in order to make it easier for companies to adopt its Composite Fiber Co-extrusion (CFC) technology. It will supplement the company’s Industrial Anisoprinting package, which is comprised of a larger format system, the ProM IS 500, and higher-performance materials (PEEK and PEI).

Anisoprint

With the Desktop offering, Ansioprint has worked alongside materials supplier Polymaker to formulate and fine-tune the CFC PA and Smooth PA filaments for CFC technology. CFC combines a preliminary impregnated and cured fibre with plastic filament to produce reinforce components. The CFC PA is said to be designed for ‘better composite material mechanics and perfect adhesion to the reinforcing fibre’, while the Smooth PA is more suitable for external shells of the part to provide a superior surface quality with no drying required to print. Both materials are compatible with Anisoprint’s A4 (297 x 210 x 140 mm) and A3 (460 x 297 x 210 mm) machines and can be paired with the company’s Composite Basalt Fiber and Composite Carbon Fiber.

Buyers of the Desktop package will also now have access to new printing settings relating to temperature, layer thickness, cooling and more, as well as an online training course that provides an overview of continuous fibre 3D printing technologies, the basics of composites and design, as well as guidance on hardware operations and materials properties.

“Adopting new technologies is always a challenge, but it’s the only way to compete and survive in the modern economy,” commented Fedor Antonov, CEO of Anisoprint. “We want to support our customers in this journey and help them to make it smooth. That’s why we are launching Desktop Anisoprint. There is everything you need to start 3D printing with composites and introduce yourself to the future of manufacturing.”

The Desktop Anisoprinting package will be available from November 2020.