Authentise and Addiguru combine to enhance 3D printing process monitoring

Authentise is to integrate Addiguru’s artificial intelligence-based real-time process monitoring capabilities into its Authentise Manufacturing Execution System (AMES).

The companies believe their collaboration will ‘complete the digital thread’ and deliver ‘cutting edge’ vision and insight into connected workflow software and enable users to make decisions and actions in real-time.

With the addition of Addiguru’s process monitoring tools, users can have potential issues and disruptions within the workflow highlighted and receive real-time notifications within the Authentise web interface and app. A full data suite of images and finding will be automatically added to the real-time traceability alert, as well as in a newly-added analytics tab for each 3D printing system and each build. The data received from the machines can be harnessed to create custom reports and dashboard and, per the partners, provides users with a ‘seamless experience’ in gaining practical use from workflow monitoring.

“Existing in-process monitoring tools either require the user to have spent days setting up trial prints or to click through every image to detect potential flaws. The combination of our AI-driven insight and Authentise’s workflow tools enables the user to gain practical benefit in a system they love by having all data and notification in one place,” commented Shuchi Khurana, CEO of Addiguru. “This initiative with Authentise also moves us closer to our goal of an open architecture framework.”

“The collaboration with Addiguru is a success because each party brings unique skills: Authentise provides coherent control of the digital thread and access to machine data, to which Addiguru can add visual inspection and intelligent analysis,” added Andre Wegner, CEO of Authentise. “Our collaboration with Addiguru is testament to both Authentise’s openness and the continued inventiveness of the start-up community. While incumbent providers try to develop everything in-house, we work with the brightest minds to ensure that critical, cutting-edge solutions enter the market rapidly. Addiguru joins a variety of partner modules in areas such as geometric search, mesh healing or quoting. Their integration into our MES makes ground-breaking solutions accessible, affordable and seamless.”