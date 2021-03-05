Azul 3D appoints former Cobotics chief exec Paul F. Decker as CEO

× Expand Azul3D

Azul 3D has announced former ABP Induction and Cobotics Chief Executive Paul F. Decker as its CEO.

Decker’s appointment was effective from March 1st. He joins a company that raised more than $12m in the last twelve months, harnessed its High Area Rapid Printing technology to support COVID-19 efforts, secured a partnership with DuPont Electronics & Imaging and also bolstered its Board with the appointments of Julia Greer, John Hartner and Louis A. Simpson.

Azul 3D sought to bring Decker into the company to harness his 20 years global executive experience. In his executive positions at ABP Induction and Cobotics, Decker headed up companies that were the leaders in high-powered induction equipment for metallurgical industries and human interactive robotics, respectively. Prior to these roles, he was President of MST Analytics, a developer of digital life safety systems that is now part of Honeywell.

During his career, Decker has been involved with product launches and market development, helping to double sales at ABP Induction and seeing through an acquisition deal with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, while raising venture capital at Cobotics before the takeover by Stanley Black & Decker. While at Cobotics, he also oversaw the adoption of its products by the likes Toyota, Honda, Nissan, General Motors and Ford.

“Paul is a seasoned CEO with an astounding track record of establishing, leading and growing transformative industrial technology companies,” commented Azul 3D co-founder and Chair Chad A. Mirkin. “He is the right leader for Azul, and we are fortunate to have him.”

“I am delighted to join Azul and work with its uniquely qualified team and innovative technology,” added Decker. “Azul is poised to transform the industry, moving 3D printing from small-part production and prototypes into production of mainstream products. I am excited to be part of this important transition to Industry 4.0.”

