Candid launches clear aligner therapy offering with Carbon 3D printing technology

Digital dental brand Candid has launched its Candid Pro ‘orthodontics-as-a-service’ clear aligner therapy offering in partnership with Carbon.

Carbon’s L1 3D printer, powered by Digital Light Synthesis technology, will be used to produce ‘accurate, efficient and reliable models’ for the clear aligners within Candid’s doctor-driven clear aligner service.

Candid has developed what it describes as an end-to-end approach to clear aligner therapy that includes a ‘patent-pending treatment plan methodology and an intuitive technology platform built for clinicians.’ Users of the service can take impressions of their teeth at home with a starter kit or visit a Candid studio to get a scan, before a doctor assesses their teeth and a teeth straightening kit encompassing the clear aligners and guidance is sent out to the patient.

The company selected Carbon’s large format 3D printing system because of its capacity to produce ‘millions of customised, highly accurate aligner models’ as it bids to provide an efficient and scalable way of providing clear aligner therapy. Carbon’s 3D L1 3D printer is also supported by more than half a dozen dental-specific materials which boast properties such as transparency, flexibility and high impact fracture resistance.

“Any one patient requires a series of fully customised and accurate models for their teeth straightening process,” offered Brian Ganey, Senior Vice President of Sales at Candid. “By leveraging the L1 Production Solution, we can scale production significantly and produce at record speeds, ultimately meeting the doctor and patient expectations as they anticipate the start of their clear aligner treatment. We’re proud to partner with Carbon, whose 3D printing process enables us to produce customised aligners at scale at a cost that is viable for patients.”

“We are proud to partner with Candid to enable them to deliver the best fitting aligners on the market at scale, enabling clinicians to deliver affordable and effective treatment for patients,” added Phil DeSimone, Chief Product and Business Development Officer. “Carbon’s L1 production system will enable Candid to efficiently and reliably produce millions of highly accurate aligner models and deliver bespoke solutions for each patient at scale.”

