Continuous Composites unveils commercial CF3D Enterprise system

Continuous Composites has announced the unveiling of its commercial CF3D Enterprise system at a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and technical symposium at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The company says the CF3D Enterprise offering will enable them to take their strategic partnership to the 'next level' in advancing the future of composites manufacturing.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony of the CF3D Enterprise system at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s Department of Aerospace Engineering was dedicated to showcasing the power of collaboration and innovation. The technical symposium featured presentations from academic and industry experts, highlighting the potential of Continuous Fiber 3D technology (CF3D) and exciting opportunities for the future of manufacturing.

Attendees were able to see firsthand the CF3D Enterprise system and gain a deeper understanding of its potential impact on their respective industries.

“The CF3D technology has the potential to revolutionise the composites industry, and we are excited to take our partnership with Continuous Composites to the next level,” said Dr. Jeffrey Baur, Founder Professor of Aerospace Engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. “The CF3D Enterprise machine is a platform ripe for innovation and will enable us to advance our research and education programs and create new opportunities for our students, faculty, and industry.”

Dr. Baur has been a long-standing partner of Continuous Composites during his service at the United States Air Force Research Lab, conducting research and development in the field of composite materials and manufacturing. Baur says the purchase of the CF3D Enterprise machine marks a significant milestone in the partnership and will pave the way for exciting new opportunities.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Jeff Baur and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to help them unlock the full potential of our CF3D technology,” said Tyler Alvarado, CEO of Continuous Composites. “The CF3D Enterprise machine is the perfect tool for researchers and manufacturers alike, enabling them to push the boundaries of composites manufacturing and accelerate the research and development of new products and applications.”

The CF3D Enterprise system is the result of a collaborative effort between Continuous Composites and its technology partners, including Arkema, Hexcel, Siemens, and Comau Robotics.

