J.A.M.E.S launches collaborative network for 3D printed electronics

× Expand Drone featuring 3D printed electronics components

A new network focused on the additive manufacturing of electronics has been launched by J.A.M.E.S. (‘Jetted Additively Manufactured Electronics Sources), a joint venture from Hensoldt and 3D printed electronics company Nano Dimension.

According to the partners, the global network, called FrAMEwork, aims to be a collaborative space that will bring together designers of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) to provide technical know-how, design enablement and challenges.

“Our mission is to provide a space where anyone across the globe can share stories and ideas about AME, exchange technical know-how and designs and enjoy the benefits of real-time communication with AME enthusiasts and professionals,” said Andreas Müller, CEO, J.A.M.E.S. “AME enables new and visionary applications in electronics that cannot be realised with conventional electronics manufacturing, and we strive to enable members to explore new possibilities in 3D.”

AME is said to overcome challenges of the traditionally subtractive PCB manufacturing process and benefits from the emergence of new materials such as functional inks. J.A.M.E.S has been working with Nano Dimension’s DragonFly 3D printer which simultaneously deposits a dielectric-ink and a highly conductive silver nano ink to produce electronics components. The J.A.M.E.S team has successfully produced fully electrified 3D structures and undertaken a project to combine various electronics elements into a single 3D printed drone frame including a flight controller, four motor controllers and four motors. J.A.M.E.S is now establishing the first comprehensive online community of 3D printed electronics, with a cloud-based platform exclusively dedicated to AME.

“However, this emerging technology can only be taken to a next technical readiness level if we are able to combine different processes, materials and design methods,” said Andreas Salomon, CTO of J.A.M.E.S. “This is exactly what J.A.M.E.S is ideally suited for: empowering members of the J.A.M.E.S Community to gain experience with inkjet, micro-dispensing, ceramic printing, aerosol printing and all other processes currently on the market. Merging technologies is the future of AME with a huge potential to completely change the traditional way electronics are manufactured.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.