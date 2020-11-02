Continuous Composites opens new Continuous Fiber 3D printing demonstration facility

× Expand Continuous Composites

Continuous Composites has announced the opening of a new 7,500-square-foot facility for its research, development and additive manufacturing with its Continuous Fiber 3D Printing (CF3D) technology.

The company says the new building demonstrates its patents CF3D process at its largest scale to date after increasing its build volume by 25 times. Its CF3D technology is based on a motion platform, driven by proprietary tool path generation software, that controls an end effector as it deposits snap curing thermoset resin impregnated in-situ with a continuous dry fibre.

As it works to commercialise its patented technology, Continuous Composites has aligned with the likes of Siemens and Arkema. Siemens is said to supplement the capabilities of CF3D with its Sinumerik 840D CNC system and Run MyBobot/ Direct Control platform to achieve high-accuracy, multi-axis robotic control for automated manufacturing. Meanwhile, Arkema’s Sartomer business is developing N3xtDimension thermosetting resins tailored to Continuous Composites’ technology and customer-specific applications. It has also partners with industrial automation company Comau, to leverage its robot kinematics and motion controls, and Güdel, a manufacturer of high-precision machine components.

These collaborations have been established to develop applications and support Continuous Composites’ strategic customers, such as the Air Force Research Lab and Lockheed Martin, who now have access to a more advanced CF3D system.

“These partnerships were mutually selected, us choosing them and them choosing us, knowing that by joining efforts, CF3D technology will rapidly scale to the next phase of its capabilities,” commented Tyler Alvarado, CEO of Continuous Composites. “Our new facility allows us essential access to research and development that is completely in stride with a powerhouse team of strategic partners and customers.”

“As an industry leader in automation, Siemens is excited to be sitting side-by-side with Arkema to support Continuous Composites’ development,” added Tim Bell, Additive Manufacturing Business manager at Siemens Industry. “We recognise Continuous Composites has brought together prominent industry players to be successful in commercialising this technology.”

“Sartomer is excited to support Continuous Composites with their technology ecosystem and partners as CF3D accelerates towards commercialisation with our leading materials scientists,” offered Sumeet Jain, Senior Director of 3D Printing Worldwide at Arkema. “We are tailoring advanced liquid resin solutions for CF3D to introduce a variety of high-end applications and we believe there is a strong market opportunity for this technology and our innovative materials.”

