Additive manufacturing post-processing company DyeMansion raises $14m

× Expand DyeMansion BMW

DyeMansion has announced a funding round of $14 million taking the total amount the additive manufacturing post-processing company has raised to $24m.

The additional funding has been generated by Nordic Alpha Partners (NAP) and a number of existing investors, including AM Ventures, UVC Partners, btov Partners and KGAL. DyeMansion is set to use this recent investment to develop automated and fully integrated process chains, while also helping the company to establish an increased global presence via demonstration facilities, regional application consultants and commercial business infrastructures.

Since the company’s entry to market in 2015, DyeMansion has developed an extensive portfolio of post-processing platforms designed to clean, polish and dye parts produced with powder bed fusion 3D printing systems. The company has also set up an on-demand finishing and free benchmarking services, established a comprehensive colour database, opened a second facility in the United States and secured the custom of companies such as Daimler, BMW, Under Armour and Jabil.

With this new investment, the company is now aiming to build on its product and service offering and help to establish 3D printing as a manufacturing technology in a host of industries.

“We are super happy to have Nordic Alpha Partners on board for our growth journey,” commented Felix Ewald, DyeMansion CEO and co-founder. “They are a perfect fit for the current phase we are in with DyeMansion. Their unique approach and expertise will help us to further strengthen our position as a global industrial leader. It makes us proud that all our exiting investors are continuing their support as well. This will help us and our customers worldwide to drive the transformation of manufacturing to digital production and the factory of the future.”

“At Nordic Alpha Partners, we strive to invest in the technology leaders spearheading the industrial transformation, but it is rare that we come across a company like DyeMansion that is not only a clear category leader, but with a position that is truly accelerating the transformation,” added Laurits Bach Sørensen, Value-Creation Partner at NAP.

