Kumovis appoints medtech leader Vincent Gardès as chairman

× Expand Kumovis Kumovis Vincent Gardes Chairman Vincent Gardès (middle) with Kumovis Co-CEOs Dr Miriam Haerst and Stefan Leonhardt.

3D printing start-up Kumovis has announced it has successfully recruited medtech leader Vincent Gardès as its chairman.

The company, which launched its R1 3D printing platform targeted at the medical industry last August, believes Gardès will be able to harness his entrepreneurial and international management background to aid its sustainable development and growth.

Following a €3.6m funding round in May, Kumovis is working to develop its R1 system, grow its team and collaborate closely with medical device manufactures to develop advanced healthcare products.

Augmenting these efforts will be Gardès, who spent many years working for Stryker Corp’s Orthopaedics and Spine brands in a number of sales and marketing positions before joining Medtronic Europe as Division Director for Spine, where he led product development and marketing activities. Later in his career, he was appointed as the CEO of Vexim, going public with the firm in 2012 and continuing to manage its clinical, industrial and commercial development through to 2017 when it was acquired by Stryker. From here, Gardès held a position as a senior partner at Truffle Capital.

He now has taken a step back in the direction of the medical sector to join up with Kumovis.

“I am very glad and excited to join Kumovis and help to further develop this very promising company,” Gardès commented. “Its innovation is best in class, the team very talented and committed. And the market continues to trend in the right direction for us.”

“We are looking forward to taking the next steps together with Vincent in bringing leading-edge 3D printing technologies to the healthcare sector,” added Kumovis co-CEO Miriam Haerst.