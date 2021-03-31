L'Oréal adopts AMFG MES software to support rapid prototyping efforts

× Expand L'Oréal L'Oréal 3DLab

AMFG has announced L’Oréal as a user of its Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software to optimise its rapid prototyping workflows.

The personal care brand is said to produce thousands of 3D printed prototypes every year at its 3DLab in Clichy, France and has invested in AMFG’s MES platform to support the increasing volumes with which it is printing at.

Using the ordering portal, instant price calculation and data visualisation tools AMFG offers, L’Oréal has simplified the process involved in the internal ordering of prototypes by engineers and designers. Now, the backend system of AMFG’s MES platform allows 3DLab assistants to track incoming requests, price each printed part and visualise their 3D designs before the order is processed. L’Oréal engineers can also convert files into multiple file formats without using file conversion software, with common file errors able to be analysed and repaired automatically.

By adopting AMFG’s MES software, L’Oréal believes it will create a better user experience for its internal additive manufacturing users, automating manual processes and standardising the order submission process.

“Considering our 3D printing volumes of thousands of parts per year, investing in an additive MES has been a natural step for us,” commented Matthew Forrester, Additive Technical Manager at L’Oréal. “We chose AMFG for its vast functionality and the ability to customise it to our needs. Integrating AMFG’s software allows us to automate previously manual and time-consuming processes like 3D parts ordering. This, in turn, helps us to improve the efficiency if our 3DLabs and ensures that our engineers and designers get prototypes in the fastest way possible.”

“Rapid prototyping remains the most common 3D printing use case. RP departments at large companies like L’Oréal face a lot of challenges when it comes to submitting and managing 3D printing requests,” added Danny Winn, VP of Growth and Innovation at AMFG. “Our workflow automation software helps to reduce the time spent on manual submission tasks and automates the process of analysing and pricing AM orders. We’re honoured to partner with L’Oréal and provide our workflow automation solution that helps them streamline their rapid prototyping workflow.”

