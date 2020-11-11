Mimaki launches compact full colour 3D printing system

× Expand Mimaki Mimaki-3DUJ-2207

Mimaki has launched a new full colour UV inkjet 3D printing system capable of producing parts in over 10 million colours.

Announced via its exclusive distributor in the UK and Ireland, Hybrid Services, the Mimaki 3DUJ-2207 harnesses the colour range and build quality of the larger format 3DUJ-553 platform via a compact and more affordable system. The company has sought to bring this machine to market in order to make its 3D printing technology more accessible and extend its reach to an ‘entirely new segment’ of customers. It is set to be commercially available worldwide from January 2021.

With a build volume of 203 x 203 x 76 mm, access to a range of 10 million colours and the capacity to support parts with water-soluble materials, Mimaki believes its 3DUJ-2207 can enable parts with super-fine details in vibrant colours. Suitable applications for the platform include prototypes, medical components and architectural modelling, as well as small-scale models for design and educational settings and collectible figurines. Manual cleaning, painting and finishing can be carried out to post-process components.

“Here at Mimaki, we do not stop developing disruptive technologies – we make it our business to look even further beyond this, continually striving to find ways in which we can then accelerate the adoption of these technologies and drive the wider industry forward,” commented Dann Drion, Senior Marketing Manager at Mimaki Europe. “Our new 3DUJ-2207 3D printer is a prime example of this. We had already raised the bar in 3D printing by delivering the world’s first 3D printer with over 10 million colours – but now, with the introduction of our new 3DUJ-2207 3D printer, we are bringing these 10 million colour to a host of new customers, which in turn means new applications and an even quicker uptake of 3D printing technologies as a whole.”

“The new Mimaki 3DUJ-2207 delivers a powerful solution for the 3D print industry, setting a fresh benchmark for price and performance with its incredible feature set,” offered Brett Newman, Managing Director of Hybrid Services. “Encompassing significant functionality already proven on the larger Mimaki 3DUJ-553, we anticipate strong uptake from companies seeking to leverage full colour 3D production.”

