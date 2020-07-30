More RIZE 3D printing products receive UL GREENGUARD certification

× Expand Rize/YouTube XRIZE full colour XRIZE.

RIZE has announced its XRIZE full-colour 3D printing system, RIZIUM ST filament and RIZIUM inks have received UL’s GREENGUARD Certification.

The certification is based on ANSI/CAN/UL 2904 ‘Standard Method for Testing and Assessing Particle and Chemical Emissions from 3D Printers’. It follows the RIZE One receiving the same certification last autumn and like the company’s flagship printer become the first products of their kind to be GREENGUARD certified.

Products that are GREENGAURD certified are proven to meet rigorous third-party chemical emissions standards, helping to reduce indoor air pollution and the risk of chemical exposure. The certification was set up as a result of a research study by Chemical Insights, which showed many desktop 3D printing systems emit volatile organic compounds and ultra fine particles into the air, putting those who work in close proximity to the machines at a degree of risk.

“GREENGUARD Certification is the gold standard for 3D printing health and safety, and we’re delighted that RIZE’s materials-first approach to 3D printing is getting recognised by scientific leaders as well as major manufacturers,” commented Andy Kalambi, CEO of RIZE. “Our RIZIUM Alliance and continued commitment to materials innovation is enabling manufacturers, product designers and any 3D printing user to create adaptive workflows that drive safer, sustainable 3D printing and propel the next generation of advanced manufacturing.”

“GREENGUARD Certification is rigorous for a reason – because indoor 3D printing use has long been an industry issue. As the first 3D printer, material and ink to earn GREENGUARD Certification, RIZE demonstrates its leadership and commitment to providing healthier indoor environments,” added Alberto Ugetti, VP and General Manager for UL’s Environment and Sustainability division. “We congratulate them on yet another sustainability and safety accomplishment.”

