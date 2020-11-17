Premium Aerotec to produce A320 aircraft parts with GE Additive Concept Laser M2 machine after Airbus validation

Premium AEROTEC is to use GE Additive’s Concept Laser M2 multi-laser metal additive manufacturing system to produce titanium components for the Airbus A320 family of aircraft.

It follows the successful validation of the Concept Laser M2 by Airbus last year to use the machine’s multiple lasers to build one component. Previously, the machine’s validation had been limited to the parallel build of several components, with one laser being assigned to each part.

The Concept Laser M2, with its dual lasers, build volume of 250 x 250 x 350 mm and 3D optic with variable spot diameter, was developed to enable accurate and repeatable parts for sectors like the aerospace industry. Now, with the go-ahead to use its multiple lasers to produce components, Premium Aerotec is set to take full advantage of the machine’s build volume to produce larger parts, and do so at an increased rate of productivity.

“With this advanced technology, we are now able to achieve a homogenous, quasi-isotropic structure with excellent material properties in the overlap area, which does not show any discernible differences from the previous quality standard,” commented Premium AEROTEC Project Manager Thomas Bielefeld. “At the same time, with our partner GE Additive, we have succeeded in increasing productivity in component production by more than 30 per cent.”

“We are thrilled and satisfied to have reached this milestone in cooperation with [Premium AEROTEC],” added Udo Burggraf, Senior Key Account Director at GE Additive. “We owe this success primarily to the teams at [Premium AEROTEC] and GE Additive, who for many years have worked well and closely together on this project. This was not the first success and it will certainly not be the last.”

The partners say they are already planning to significantly increase the build rates achievable on the Concept Laser M2 and make the platform even more economically attractive for an expanded range of parts.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.