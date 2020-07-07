Renishaw veteran joins Dyndrite as VP of Business Development

× Expand Hand-out Dyndrite Dyndrite Steven Anderson Stephen Anderson welcomed as new Dyndrite Vice President of Business Development.

Dyndrite has appointed former Renishaw additive manufacturing (AM) expert Stephen Anderson as its new Vice President of Business Development and opened its first UK-based office.

The Seattle-based company, which has developed a core 3D geometry kernel for next generation 3D printing hardware and software, says the hire will allow it to better serve customers throughout Europe and the UK, leveraging Anderson’s two decades of experience in metal AM software and hardware.

"At Dyndrite we aim to get the best-of-the-best in the industry and Stephen is one of those," said Harshil Goel, CEO and founder, Dyndrite. "We've been excited about Stephen since our very first meeting at AMUG, over three years ago. There he challenged us to impress him - we're happy to see we made the grade. Having someone of Stephen's caliber on the team means Dyndrite can be confident of its planned growth trajectory across the industry, as well as better serve our European and UK customers."

Read more: Interview: Dyndrite CEO takes us "from CAD to 3D print within five minutes"

Anderson began his career with global engineering company Renishaw back in 2000. During that time, he served as Renishaw Group Software Director managing the delivery of the group's software portfolio across its industrial metrology and healthcare product lines, before becoming AM Business Development Manager (USA) for its metal AM Laser Powder Bed Fusion systems and software.

"Dyndrite's mission to bring additive software into the current decade, to dramatically improve the working lives of designers and engineers in the market and to significantly improve print quality, automation and throughput, is something the entire industry has long needed," Commented Stephen Anderson. "I am proud to be working alongside this visionary team of experts."

Since its launch at AMUG last year, Dyndrite has been building out its Developer Council with names like Desktop Metal, EOS and HP, and is continuing to grow its team of AM experts including former Blue Origin AM director Steve Walton who was hired back in April as Head of Product Development.

