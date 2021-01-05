Tailored melt pool shape and temperature distribution by LMD-w 3D printing

From the TCT Conference at Formnext Connect, Marius Gipperich, Fraunhofer IPT presents approaches in stabilising the LMD-w (wire-based Laser Metal Deposition) process, a high deposition rate metal AM process used for repair, cladding or manufacturing, by combining a continuous wave (cw) laser and a low-power pulsed wave (pw) laser.

Calorimeter-like absorption measurements as well as deposition experiments were carried out to understand the physical background of the dual laser process and how this setup helps to stabilise the process. Promising results were achieved, showing the possibility to tailor the melt pool height and width by a factor of 1.5-2 and an increase of energy absorption by 20%, offering new perspectives for the LMD-w manufacturing process in many industry sectors.

