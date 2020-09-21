TANIOBIS and Alloyed partner to develop titanium & refractory alloys for additive manufacturing

× Expand vierfotografen TANIOBIS Alloyed

Metal powder company TANIOBIS is working with Alloyed to develop high quality titanium and refractory alloy metal powder for advanced and additive manufacturing applications.

The companies have stepped up their collaboration following the acquisition of Alloyed shares from TANOIBIS’ parent organisation, JX Metals Group, at the turn of the year. Alloyed resulted from the merger between OxMet Technologies and Betatype in December 2019, while TANIOBIS was formerly known as H.C. Starck Tantalum & Niobium.

With Alloyed’s Alloys By Design (ABD) platform, which uses data and advanced physical models to simulate the performance of millions of different potential alloys to choose, optimise or design alloys, and TANIOBIS’ more than 60 years of metal alloy expertise, the companies are confident their collaboration will result in new titanium and refractory alloys that ‘further open up the material palette for additive manufacturing. The partners say they have the capacity to not only manufacture, analyse and qualify materials, but also design and produce printed components. Through this endeavour, the companies will work on a range of applications, sometime with third parties, across the medical, aerospace and e-mobility industries.

“At Alloyed, we are very happy to be working together with the global team at TANIOBIS to progress innovations with new titanium and refractory alloys for additive manufacturing,” commented Michael Homes, Managing Director of Alloyed. “The Alloys By Design platform, coupled with TANIOBIS’ long-standing and world-leading expertise with tantalum and niobium materials, has the potential to open up some new and very exciting applications areas for advanced manufacturing applications. This capability, together with the Betatype technology stack for adding performance to critical components, makes this alliance even more powerful. We are excited to bring these developments to fruition in due course.”

“There is great synergy between TANIOBIS and Alloyed that I believe will serve our clients in limitless ways when it comes to providing end-to-end solutions for new and greatly improved applications with metal AM technologies,” added Katarzyna Kosowski, Coporate business Development and Communications at TANIOBIS. “By collaborating with the experts at Alloyed and their exceptional ABD platform, we are extending our reach and capabilities into new and innovative areas for advanced manufacturing and particularly for additive manufacturing. The opportunities that AM afford has been well documented, but unlocking new materials for AM remains a constant goal. Together with Alloyed, we at TANIOBIS hold one of the keys.”