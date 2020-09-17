Team Penske extends Stratasys 3D printing partnership

× Expand Nigel Kinrade/NKP 2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, Martinsville Team Penske's expansive facility in Mooresville, N.C.

Additive manufacturing company Stratasys has agreed on a new multi-year technical partnership with motorsport outfit and long-time Stratasys 3D printing user Team Penske.

The collaboration aims onto get parts to the track faster for all Team Penske NASCAR, INDYCAR and IMSA SportsCar teams, using data, new materials and 3D printing to increase output and improve vehicle performance.

“Stratasys has consistently contributed to our ability to reach new solutions for improving our race performance ahead of the competition,” said Team Penske President Tim Cindric. “Our 3D printing strategy has always been to produce high-quality parts for our racing operations in the shortest amount of time, and the ever-evolving additive technology from Stratasys gives us confidence in our approach.”

Having worked together across five championships and over 70 race wins, Team Penske has increased its Stratasys machine capacity at its Charlotte, N.C. facility to four systems including the FDM-based F900, Fortus 450mc, and Stratasys F370 systems for tooling, fixtures, and end-use parts, alongside a single J750 PolyJet 3D printer for prototyping applications.

Race teams are primarily using FDM systems to quickly manufacture in-vehicle parts in Nylon12 Carbon Fiber such as brackets, mounts and new part designs along with pit crew equipment.

“All of our Performance Partners represent the highest levels of development in their industry, from auto racing to aerospace to America’s Cup yacht racing, and Team Penske is truly elite,” said Stratasys Americas President Rich Garrity. “You win trophies with an every-day commitment to excellence, and we’re here every day for Team Penske to help them rack up another 500 wins.”

Elsewhere in automotive, Stratasys shared details yesterday on how tyre manufacturer Continental AG is using its Fortus 450mc platform to produce ESD-compliant manufacturing aids inside its Additive Design and manufacturing Competence Center.