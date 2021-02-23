Uniformity Labs appoints former Jabil business development executives to VP roles

× Expand Uniformity Labs VP BD & Sales Geoffrey Doyle (left) and Walter Tersigni (right).

Uniformity Labs has announced new Vice Presidents of Business Development and Sales as it looks to position itself for the ‘next stage of growth.’

The appointments of Geoffrey Doyle as VP of Business Development and Walter Tersigni as VP of Sales follows the raising of $38.35 million in a Series B funding round earlier this month.

Uniformity Labs is bringing to market advanced metal materials for powder bed fusion and binder jetting platforms, with the Series B funding set to allow the company to expand its production capability, develop additional materials, construct a new plant, and grow its leadership team which, with the arrivals of Doyle and Tersigni, it has already made progress.

“We’re delighted to have the services of two highly-experienced business development executives as we begin to scale the business globally,” commented Uniformity Labs founder and CEO Adam Hopkins. “Their deep industry knowledge and track record of success are critical to helping us communicate the fundamental value that our technology delivers.”

Doyle was a founding advisor to the board of directors at Uniformity and most recently worked at Jabil as Director of Business Development with a focus on strategy and M&A for the healthcare division, with additional responsibilities around strategy, customer engagements and business models for Jabil Additive.

Tersigni, meanwhile, has been described as a results-driven sales executive with more than 20 years’ experience in sales management within the tech industry. Like Doyle, he was previously working at Jabil where he was responsible for sales and business development for Jabil’s Green Point division, but has also held roles at Sanmina and Flex.

“What attracted me to Uniformity from the beginning was the deep scientific approach Adam and the team created to address a key problem of metal AM adoption – high cost per part due to long processing time in expensive equipment,” Doyle said. “By applying simple physics to solve a complex AM process challenge, Uniformity greatly improves part strength and accuracy, reducing cost and increasing commercial viability – this is great for AM adoption. The advancements their technology is making in thermal powder bed fusion and powder-based processes like binder jetting will transform the industry.”

“I am very excited to be part of the team driving the next stage of growth at Uniformity,” Tersigni added. “Adam and the team have created game-changing technology and processes that will transform the AM industry.”

