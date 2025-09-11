Ursa Major launches 400-acre test site for solid rocket motor systems

Ursa Major is to open a new 400-acre test site as it looks to expand its ability to design, build and qualify large solid rocket motor (SRM) systems.

Having broke ground on the new site, Ursa Major says it will boost the support it is able to provide to 'national and missile defence priorities.'

Designed for safe, full-scale static firings, and future qualification processes like drop and temperature storage testing, the site enables validation of SRMs built using the company’s Lynx manufacturing process. Lynx, launched in 2023, is a software-driven, additive-enabled production system that supports multiple motor sizes, from 2-22” diameters, and thrust profiles without retooling.

“This facility represents a major step forward in our ability to deliver qualified SRMs that are scalable, flexible, and ready to meet the evolving threat environment,” said Dan Jablonsky, CEO of Ursa Major. “It’s a clear demonstration of our commitment and ability to rapidly advance and expand the American-made solid rocket motor industrial base that the country needs, ensuring warfighters will have the quality and quantity of SRMs needed to meet mission demands.”

The groundbreaking on the new facility comes after Ursa Major conducted four successful SRM flight tests and more than 450 static fires. Those included multiple firings of a 5” diameter solid rocket motor validating Ursa Major’s proprietary manufacturing process, multiple 10” diameter static fires of a highly loaded grain motor, and a series of static fires for a 2.75” HLG SRM, extending range with the APKWS laser-guided system.

Work on the site is already underway, with Ursa Major set to commence testing at the facility in Q4 2025.