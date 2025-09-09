Velo3D & Linde AMT partner to supply domestically produced CuNi powder to US Navy and Maritime Industrial Base Program

Velo3D and Linde AMT (formerly known as Praxair Surface Technologies) will supply domestically produced CuNi (70-30 Copper-Nickel) powder in support of the U.S. Navy and the Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program.

Having signed an agreement, the two companies will provide a 'fully U.S.-based solution' for producing corrosion-resistant copper-nickel components used in naval systems. It follows a recent 6 million USD US Navy contract awarded to Velo3D to develop and qualify copper nickel alloy (CuNi) for use in its line of Sapphire printers.

As a result of that contract, Velo3D will operate a Sapphire XC, dedicated to processing Linde AMT's CuNi powder to support a year-round production at no cost to participating Navy and MIB stakeholders. The partners hope to strengthen national manufacturing resiliency and enable faster production for shipbuilding and fleet readiness by combining their respective offerings.

CuNi is widely used in naval systems for its exceptional resistance to seawater corrosion and biofouling, and its mechanical strength and durability in harsh marine environments. Its thermal conductivity and ductility make it ideal for shipboard piping, cooling systems, and structural components requiring long-term performance and reliability.

"This collaboration with Velo3D ensures a vertically integrated, U.S.-made solution of powder, printers, and parts all produced domestically," said Andy Shives, Global Director of Sales. "Our Indiana powder facility has completed another atomisation expansion and is primed to scale high-quality powder production to meet current and future defence demands."

"Partnering with Linde AMT supports our mission to bolster the Navy's surge capacity and accelerate modernisation," added Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. "Together, we deliver an agile, secure, and scalable manufacturing solution that aligns with our nation's defense priorities."