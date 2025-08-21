Velo3D to develop & qualify copper nickel alloy for US Navy

Velo3D has landed a 6 million USD US Navy contract to develop and qualify copper nickel alloy (CuNi) for use in its line of Sapphire printers.

The agreement will see the US Navy purchase a Sapphire XC printer to support the Maritime Industrial Base Program's efforts to accelerate ship repairs.

CuNi is a popular material in the naval industry due to its 'exceptional' seawater corrosion resistance, but casting this material often requires extensive rework that increases total costs and lead times. Through Velo3D's Rapid Production Solution (RPS), there is confidence that CuNi parts could be produced in less time.

As a result, the US Navy has contracted Velo3D to qualify CuNi for use on the Sapphire XC system, with the qualification process already underway in Fremont, California. This effort is being conducted in collaboration with a domestic, openly sourced metal powder supplier, ensuring supply chain independence for the Navy.

"Velo3D is proud to be the first U.S.-based OEM with domestically developed Laser Powder-Bed Fusion additive manufacturing solutions to develop CuNi for its systems," said Arun Jeldi, Velo3D CEO. "Through our Rapid Production Solution, we are helping provide faster part delivery, enhanced reliability, and the surge capacity needed to meet evolving defense demands."

Earlier this week, Velo3D announced it had listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market after a $17.5m public offering.