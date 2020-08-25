Wayland Additive sets Launch Date for new Metal AM process

× Expand Wayland's Calibur 3 Machine

Wayland Additive has announced the roadmap for the launch of its first production system that takes advantage of its electron-beam-based NeuBeam technology. The Calibur 3 will launch on the 27th January 2021 and is expected to start shipping later the same year.

TCT visited Wayland just as it was moving into its new Yorkshire facility late last year. The company had just come out of stealth during Formnext and it was all systems go for a new metal technology that was said to be a “best of both worlds” solution for metal AM. Wayland told TCT it expected to launch during Q1 in 2019 and it would appear from its latest announcement that COVID-19 has not slowed the company down.

Designed specifically for production applications, the Calibur 3 incorporates fully embedded in-process monitoring capabilities that provide full oversight during every build and ensures full traceability for every part.

Peter Hansford, Director of Business Development at Wayland Additive, commented: “We are very happy to confirm the launch date for the Calibur 3 On 27th January next year we will be unveiling the full specs of the machine to our early adopters and partners as well as to the press at a dedicated event. Currently the plan is to bring people in to see it in action for themselves if we are able to with Covid 19 restrictions, but we will also be live-streaming the event for interested parties that may not be able to attend. 2020 has been an unprecedented year in many ways and the global pandemic has caused a great deal of disruption and uncertainty. At Wayland, however, we have been able to navigate through these difficulties and keep our focus on the development of our system. Talking to industrial users of metal AM throughout, it is clear that despite the disruptions, many companies are still making medium and long-term plans, and we look forward to serving them with our ground-breaking technology.”

Will Richardson, CEO at Wayland Additive concludes, “Save the date in your diary now. We are in the process of curating an impressive in-person and on-line event which will be of huge interest to industrial sectors that use or are planning to use metal AM for production applications. January 27th 2021 will be a pivotal day for Wayland, but also a pivotal day for industry as they get a first clear view of the opportunities that exist through the use of our NeuBeam technology.”