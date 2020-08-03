Women in 3D Printing founder Nora Toure joins Fast Radius

Digital manufacturing provider Fast Radius has announced Nora Toure, founder of Women in 3D Printing, is joining its team as Director of Sales and Service Factory Operations.

Toure joins the Chicago-headquartered company from Ivaldi Group where she has served as Vice President of Strategy since 2018 following previous roles at Sculpteo as General Manager and Business Development Executive.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Fast Radius, a company that drives innovation and value through technology,” Toure said. “I am impressed by the company’s achievements so far and very excited to be a part of this world-class, high-performing team to help make new things possible.”

Toure, who is also a member of the TCT Expert Advisory Board and penned the latest Expert Advisory column in the next issue of TCT Magazine, is perhaps most renowned for her work as founder of Women in 3D Printing, an international organisation dedicated to promoting, supporting and inspiring women using additive manufacturing (AM) technologies. Throughout her career in additive, Toure has built and scaled teams in sales, operations and customer support in the United States and Europe, and helped close multimillion-dollar contracts for early-stage manufacturing companies.

“Nora has an extensive network, a talent for developing strong business relationships and a passion for strengthening and improving company culture,” said Brian Simms, Fast Radius’ Vice President of Sales, to whom she will report. “We value her expert team-building skills and her leadership in the industry, including the initiative and enthusiasm she has shown to support women and advance diversity.”

Fast Radius is an on-demand manufacturing provider offering a range of 3D printing technologies from the likes of HP, Carbon and Stratasys. It's Chicago HQ has earned itself recognition as one of the nine best digital factories in the world according to the World Economic Forum, and its customers span a range of industries and volumes from aircraft part manufacturers like Satair to medical 3D printing companies such as Axial3D.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.