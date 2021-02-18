Xometry adds former Deloitte Partner Emily Rollins to Board of Directors

× Expand Hand-out Xometry image--84 Former Deloitte & Touche Partner Emily Rollins is the newest member of Xometry's Board

Xometry has announced the appointment of former Deloitte & Touche LLP Partner Emily Rollins to its Board of Directors.

Rollins, who recently retired after a 30-year-long career in public accounting, will serve as the company’s Chair of Xometry’s Audit Committee.

Throughout her career, Rollins has held leadership roles in Deloitte’s US Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) industry group’ Audit Innovation and Transformation; and Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives. Through these roles, she has provided audit and assurance services to companies, whether they were large public companies or venture backed. In 2010, Rollins was appointed by Washington Governor Christine Gregoire to the Washington State Board of Accountancy, where she was an active member through to 2018 and also served as Chair. Rollins has also worked on the boards of several non-profit organisations, including the Berger Institute for Work, Family and Children, Austin Healthcare Council and the Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce.

She represents the third addition to Xometry’s Board in the last six months, with DineXpert COO Katharine Weymouth & Posse Foundation founder Deborah Bial appointed back in October.

“We are thrilled to have Emily join our board,” commented Xometry CEO Randy Altschuler. “Her proven track record at Deloitte working with a range of clients as well as her experience with diversity and inclusion make her an ideal fit for Xometry as we move to the next phase of our growth.”

“Xometry’s AI technology is leading the shift toward digital manufacturing by connecting supply and demand in the $260B custom manufacturing industry,” added Rollins. “I look forward to joining the Xometry team as they help small and medium-sized manufacturers improve their cash flow by helping them more efficiently run their businesses.”

