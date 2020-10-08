Xometry appoints DineXpert COO Katharine Weymouth & Posse Foundation founder Deborah Bial to Board

Xometry Header Image (PRNewsfoto/Xometry)

Xometry has announced the appointments of Katharine Weymouth and Deborah Bial, who have been described as ‘veterans of digital media, B2B marketplaces and education, to its Board of Directors.

The appointments come after the company raised a further $75m in equity funding as it looks to continue ‘propelling’ its growth. Weymouth and Bial are the ninth and tenth directors appointed to the Xometry board, joining the likes of Craig Driscoll of Highland Capital Partners, private equity and venture investor George Hornig, Hunter Somerville of Greenspring Associates and company CEO Randy Altschuler.

Xometry has established itself in both North America and Europe – the latter through its acquisition of Shift – as a leading provider of subtractive and additive manufacturing capabilities. Serving companies in the aerospace, automotive, consumer product, energy, medical and industrial markets, the company offers CNC, sheet metal, injection moulding, urethane casting, and a host of additive manufacturing technologies. The manufacturers that make up Xometry’s network leverage this equipment when orders are submitted through the company’s Instant Quoting Engine, as BMW, for example, has been doing for four years.

“Xometry uses its patented AI technology to change how manufacturing is procured and delivered through digital channels,” commented Altschuler. “We’re thrilled to add Katharine and Deborah’s expertise and perspective to our board as we broaden our focus and deliver new innovations to strengthen the manufacturing ecosystem.”

To support those efforts, Xometry has sought the experience and expertise of Weymouth and Bial. Weymouth is the COO of DineXpert, a marketplace connecting independent restaurants with local suppliers. She was previously Publisher and CEO of The Washington Post from 2008-2014 and also sits on the board of Republic Services, Cable One, Inc., and Graham Holdings Co.

Bial, meanwhile, is said to have extensive experience in facilitating dialogue related to the issues of access, equity and diversity, with national recognition in the US higher education community. She is also President and founder of youth leadership development organisation Posse Foundation, which sends teams of students from diverse backgrounds to selective colleges and universities. Since 1989, more than 10,000 Posse Scholars have won $1.5B in leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges and universities, graduating at a rate of 90%, while President Barack Obama named Posse as one of ten non-profits that would share his Nobel Peace Prize money in 2010.

“Xometry is transforming the $260B global custom manufacturing market by providing the technology to optimise the connection between supply and demand,” offered Weymouth. “I look forward to helping them lead the secular shift to digital manufacturing while providing small and medium-sized manufacturers the tools they need to grow their businesses.”

“Manufacturing is a critical part of the broader small business market, which is the backbone of the American economy,” added Bial. “As part of Xometry’s Board, I want to help under-represented communities gain access to and become part of this sector. Xometry’s marketplace provides exciting opportunities to promote and facilitate that inclusion.”