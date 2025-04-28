Metrologic Group merges with Dimensional Control Systems

× Expand Metrologic Group Metrologic Group and Dimensional Control Systems at Control 2025.

Measurement software and analysis specialist, Metrologic Group, and tolerance analysis software provider, Dimensional Control Systems (DCS), have merged. The pair will now form a Business Unit within the Swedish Sandvik Group. Additionally, Benoit Perrin is the President of the new entity.

Before this new venture, Perrin was Managing Director at French autonomous driving technologies developer, EasyMile. Previously, he has held a series of other management positions with major technology companies, like Alstom, providing expertise in software product development, technological innovation, and business development.

“Benoit will be valuable to Metrologic Group, DCS and Sandvik with his broad business background, strategic acumen, leadership, and insight into modern technologies in the industrial world,” said Matthias Nilsson, President of the Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions business area segment. “In times of increased ambitions for our business in agnostic 3D metrology software, his leadership will match our team's needs very well, and I look forward to working with Benoit in the years to come.”

Having experience in launching innovation programs as well as working in internal business will help Perrin drive performance and growth improvements.

Introducing Metrologic Group – DCS

Metrologic Group and DCS have strong similarities, particularly in the fields of dimensional control, variation analysis, and quality management within the manufacturing industry. Together, the pair can offer a complete solution integrating simulation, measurement, traceability, and manufacturing process optimisation in a connected factory workflow. This will be particularly helpful in the aeronautics, automotive, and rail sectors.

The new Business Unit will help the company position itself as a key player in the metrology market, offering innovative solutions that meet quality control, 3D inspection, and process improvement needs in industrial settings.

At Control

Metrologic Group and DCS will take to the Control exhibition (6-9 May) in Stuttgart, Germany, to highlight their synergies. The pair will be sharing a stand with ZeroTouch Metrology (part of Sandvik), offering event attendees a place to browse 3D, end-to-end inspection software solutions, like:

Planner X4 and 3DCS: The former is an offline tool that helps to prepare inspection plans, while the latter is a tolerance and geometric variation analysis software package.

Silma X4: The off-line software package allows for 3D measurement processes to be programmed, simulated, and validated virtually.

Metrolog X4: This online software platform collects measurement data on a large scale, in real-time, and in a secure environment.

Manager Suite and the 3DCS QDM solution: These allow measurement data to be visualised and transformed into useful data to aid with decision-making and improvements.

Metrologic Group and DCS will share the stand with ZeroTouch Metrology’s measuring machines. The pair’s software solutions are fully compatible with these machines and can be integrated into an automated and connected measurement environment to improve productivity and accuracy.

Control attendees can meet the teams at Stand 9101, Hall 9.