Revopoint introduces its INSPIRE 2 and MetroY 3D scanning series

× Expand Revopoint Revopoint's new INSPIRE 2 and MetroY 3D scanning series

Revopoint is celebrating the pre-launch of its new 3D scanners, the INSPIRE 2 and MetroY Series. Designed for creators, engineers, and professionals who need portable, accurate, and simplified scanning workflows, the company’s new solutions aim to make 3D technology more accessible.

In addition to a 3D scanner, customers will also gain access to Revopoint’s easy-to-use, powerful software. Designed utilising user feedback, the software solution provides an intuitive workflow from scanning to editing and exporting on a single platform. The software’s latest updates bring improvements to the user interface, tracking algorithms, and ensure that more flexible post-processing tools are available.

About the INSPIRE 2

This 3D scanner only weighs 450g, provides a reliable performance of up to 0.03mm precision and 0.05mm+ 0.1mm x L (m) volumetric accuracy, making it ideal for capturing medium-sized objects for design, 3D printing, heritage documentation, and more.

By blending structured infrared light and multi-lane infrared lasers, the scanner can capture dark or shiny surfaces, even outdoors, in lighting up to 20,000 lux. The INSPIRE 2 can deal with complex scans with its 30% larger scanning area, improved tracking, faster scanning capabilities, and an optical zoom (1.5x and 2x).

Additionally, the scanner boasts built-in Wi-Fi 6, an optional power bank handle, and real-time screen sharing that provide untethered, on-the-go scanning that promotes flexible workflows.

About the MetroY Series

According to Revopoint, the MetroY 3D Scanner and MetroY Pro 3D Scanner are the company’s most advanced handheld 3D scanners to date. Designed for professionals, the solutions support scanner-to-PC wireless connections, ensuring more freedom of movement during the scanning process, while also enabling scanner-to-PC-to-mobile device streaming.

Leveraging multi-line blue laser scanning technology, both MetroY models deliver up to 0.01mm precision and volumetric accuracy of 0.02 + 0.04 x L (m). This makes the solutions ideal for aerospace, automotive inspection, and reverse engineering applications.

The MetroY offers three handheld laser modes with the MetroY Pro increasing that to five, including full-field structured blue light scanning capable of marker-free capture of feature-rich objects at up to seven million points per second. Additionally, the Pro model supports an automated Dual-Axis Turntable for ultra-detailed scans.

With thirty (MetroY) and thirty-four (Pro) blue laser cross lines, high-resolution texture mapping, and advanced parallel and single line scanning modes for fine details like grooves and cavities, the MetroY Series allows users to confidently digitise complex geometries.