The Royal Canadian Air Force adopts 8tree’s dentCHECK tool

8tree's dentCHECK in use with Squadron 435.

8tree has announced that its dentCHECK tool has been deployed by Squadron 435 of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), based at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Winnipeg. The Unit is utilising the tool to support aircraft damage assessment initiatives on its CC130H Hercules Fleet. This partnership highlights 8tree’s growing presence in the defence industry as its solutions help to simplify workflows, provide consistent results, and enable a quicker return-to-service.

“We are excited to support Squadron 435 on their mission to maintain their CC130H Hercules fleet at peak operational performance,” said Arun Chhabra, CEO of 8tree. “This deployment underscores the value that dentCHECK brings to the defence sector, offering fast, reliable, and portable dent measurement technology that can be used in diverse and challenging environments, such as the ones faced by our military operators.”

Squadron 435 will use dentCHECK as part of an initial trial that could be adopted further across the RCAF’s fleet. The digital dent mapping should streamline their aircraft inspection process, helping to improve the speed and accuracy of repairs so that the aircraft is ready to go.

Key features of 8tree’s dentCHECK tool: