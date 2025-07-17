Velocity Maintenance Solutions adopts 8tree’s dentCHECK tool

× Expand 8tree Velocity Maintenance Solutions adopts 8tree dentCHECK tool.

Velocity Maintenance Solutions LLC has adopted 8tree’s dentCHECK tool. Known for its dependable AOG support, ownership transition checks, and high-quality maintenance across business aviation platforms, Velocity’s adoption represents its commitment to speed, precision, and digital innovation. The company has already been utilising the platform in operational settings and has reported back positive results, particularly regarding time saving during damage inspection applications.

“Velocity Maintenance Solutions is excited to add the dentCHECK tooling to our MRO and AOG operations. It to delivering fast, accurate, and comprehensive dent mapping and reporting to our clients,” said Mike Baker, President at Velocity Maintenance Solutions. “Whether responding to AOG events or performing routine inspections, dentCHECK enables our team to work efficiently and helps reduce aircraft downtime for operators. To further support our clients, the dentCHECK tooling can be dispatched to any location alongside one of our certified NDT technicians, ensuring rapid response and quick turnaround, no matter where the aircraft is located. The integration of dentCHECK aligns with Velocity’s mission to provide industry-leading service and innovative solutions to support corporate aviation fleets across the country and beyond.”

Arun Chhabra, CEO at 8tree, added, “We are thrilled to welcome Velocity Maintenance Solutions to the growing global community of dentCHECK users. Velocity’s expertise in high-pressure scenarios like AOG support and ownership transitions makes them an ideal operator of our technology. We look forward to supporting their continued commitment to safety, quality, and customer satisfaction.”