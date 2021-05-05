AM User Day 2021 powered by Solukon: An online event for additive manufacturing experts

Save the date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 9AM – 5PM (CET)

This year, Solukon, a pioneer and technical leader of automated powder removal, is starting a new event series: the AM User Day.

The company is proud to announce a top speaker line-up of additive manufacturing industry leaders for the first instalment of this bi-annual event. Solukon is partnering with Swiss m4m, Materials Solutions, EOS and Festo.

Register now for free for the digital event via Zoom

The virtual zoom-event will be split in two blocks:

  • In the morning the event will take a closer look at Industrial Serial Production in AM
  • The afternoon session will cover AM in the high complexity sector MedTech

