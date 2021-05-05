AM User Day 2021 powered by Solukon: An online event for additive manufacturing experts

×
This year, Solukon, a pioneer and technical leader of automated powder removal, is starting a new event series: the AM User Day.
The company is proud to announce a top speaker line-up of additive manufacturing industry leaders for the first instalment of this bi-annual event. Solukon is partnering with Swiss m4m, Materials Solutions, EOS and Festo.
Save the date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 9AM – 5PM (CET)
Register now for free for the digital event via Zoom
The virtual zoom-event will be split in two blocks:
- In the morning the event will take a closer look at Industrial Serial Production in AM
- The afternoon session will cover AM in the high complexity sector MedTech
×
The Solukon Team is looking forward to e-meeting you!
#SmartPowderRecuperation