Lithoz at RAPID + TCT: Celebrating the arrival of the new CeraFab S320 to the USA

At the upcoming RAPID + TCT event in Detroit, Lithoz will highlight the impressive capabilities of its newest ceramic 3D printer premiering in the United States: the CeraFab System S320.

Visitors will have the chance to get a firsthand look at new inspiring mid-sized ceramic parts printed on the S320, demonstrating the industrial potential in serial production of its five-fold increased build platform compared to the CeraFab S65 for ultra-precise components.

With a build volume of 246 x 130 x 320 mm, the S320 offers five times the platform size and build volume of the ultra-precise CeraFab S65 industrial printer, making it an ideal solution for manufacturers scaling up to the serial production of mid-sized ceramic parts. The machine’s 4K projection system offers 60 µm resolution, merging complex geometries and superior material performance at an industrial level. This enhanced scalability marks a significant step forward in expanding the applications of ceramic 3D printing.

To eliminate pixel effects on the surface of parts with aesthetic requirement, customers can now opt for a new innovative Digital Surface Enhancement software feature.

At RAPID + TCT visitors can see up close some fascinating mid-sized industrial components printed in series on the new CeraFab S320. Among those standout applications of this technology is Separonics by Evove, a groundbreaking ceramic filter membrane with bespoke homogenous porosity designed to enhance lithium extraction efficiency while drastically reducing environmental impact.

Visitors to experience revolutionary 3D-printed ceramic membrane filters with a 4-inch diameter for lithium extraction

One of the most fascinating use-cases of the CeraFab S320 is its role in the development of innovative advanced filtration systems, such as Separonics by Evove. Lithium is one of the most critical materials in today’s digitized economy, essential for rechargeable batteries in electric vehicles, smartphones and countless other devices. However, the extraction process is energy intensive, environmentally challenging and plagued by inefficiencies in traditional polymer based membrane filters.

Expand Lithoz

Evove’s Separonics membranes, manufactured using Lithoz’s CeraFab S320 with lithography-based ceramic manufacturing (LCM) technology, address these challenges in lithium extraction head-on. Unlike legacy polymer filter technology, which has remained unchanged for decades and suffers from irregular pore structures and performance limitations, Separonics membranes are digitally engineered with perfectly uniform, bespoke application-specific porosity, maximizing efficiency and sustainability.

These membranes generate five times higher product yields by doubling the amount of lithium that can be extracted from water and brines, and by increasing the purity level of the lithium to a level that allows direct on-site production of final products. With on-site lithium processing eliminating part of the global logistics chain and requiring a feed pressure of just less than 3 bar versus 10-15 bar for polymer-based filters, these membrane filters drastically reduce CO 2 emissions by 80%. Additionally, they recycle up to 80% more water, significantly lowering environmental impact and preserving local ecosystems, while reaching operational lifespans of up to 20 years - far surpassing the few months of conventional ceramic membranes.

These modular, scalable membrane segments, each 2-inch in length, are combined to standardized units of 20 filter membrane segments measuring around 40 inch / exactly 1 meter. They can easily be retrofitted into existing housings, seamlessly integrating Separonics™ into existing facilities and making this the largest application ever built using Lithoz LCM technology. By offering enhanced flux, selectivity and durability, these membrane filters are setting a new standard for sustainable lithium extraction.

Unlocking new efficiencies: 20 gas distribution ring segments printed on a single S320 platform

The impact of mid-sized 3D-printed ceramics extends far beyond lithium extraction. As industries seek more efficient, environmentally friendly solutions, highly durable 3D-printed technical ceramics are proving to be a game-changer. Lithoz’s CeraFab System S320 is enabling manufacturers to push the boundaries of what’s possible - in filtration, aerospace, semiconductor energy and beyond.

Expand Lithoz

Another innovative key- highlight at the Lithoz booth are 20 single segments for 15-inch diameter alumina gas distribution rings, all printed on one CeraFab S320 build platform. These intricate components were developed by Alumina Systems, whose Managing Director, Dr.-Ing. Holger Wampers emphasized the breakthrough achieved in geometric stability and accuracy. "Working on this atomic layer deposition ring together with Lithoz, we could create new generations of ring structures to enable higher geometric stability and accuracy," he stated. This innovative production process, which combines the precision of LCM 3D printing technology with the unmatched strength of ceramics has resulted in a significant increase in uptime from 1 to 9 months when compared to conventionally manufactured metal rings.

Scaling precision: 1,400 3D-printed ceramic insulation sleeves printed on a single S65 platform by Bosch Advanced Ceramics

At the other end of Lithoz’s LCM performance spectrum, the company is also displaying an outstanding achievement in serial production by presenting tiny ceramic insulation sleeves manufactured by Bosch Advanced Ceramics. Designed for a MedTech customer, these components illustrate the unparalleled accuracy and reproducibility of the cutting-edge LCM technology. On a single CeraFab S65 platform, Bosch Advanced Ceramics successfully printed an astounding 1,400 thin alumina insulating sleeves for laparoscopic tools in one single batch, achieving tolerances of +- 30 μm and wall thicknesses of just 90 μm.

Customizable, bioresorbable, scalable: The manifold applications of Lithoz LCM technology

Showcasing its brand new LithaBite alumina material for 3D-printed translucent orthodontic ceramic brackets, Lithoz is demonstrating how ceramic additive manufacturing is revolutionizing digital dentistry. Designed for seamless integration with natural teeth, LithaBite combines an impressive slot geometry‘s precision of better than 8 μm and minimal material consumption of less than 0.1 g per bracket with robust scalability to industrial serial production. These qualities are perfectly demonstrated by a selection of orthodontic brackets on display and for touch and feel.

Lithoz will also be displaying advancements in the creation of surgical implants that support and determine tissue regeneration. These bioresorbable implants gradually dissolve in the body over a predetermined period, eliminating the need for additional surgery to remove them. Highlighting a particular case, Lithoz’s LCM multi-material technology has enabled the creation of a groundbreaking Mandibular Ridge Augmentation, using hydroxyapatite (HA) and tricalcium phosphate (TCP) to achieve different properties within the same surgical implant.

For visitors interested in LCM-based multi-material printing of ceramics, Lithoz will also provide a wide array of fascinating components varying in porosity or in material at Booth 3415.